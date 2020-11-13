YouTube acknowledges outage

For those emotionally chained to skateboarding fails, internet stars trying out products or their own video parodies, Wednesday must have been panic-attack fuel. YouTube encountered issues for more than an hour.

From Variety

The platform's TeamYouTube account acknowledged the problems in a Twitter post. "If you're having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you're not alone — our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates," it tweeted at 7:23 p.m. ET. Nearly two hours later, TeamYouTube said service had been restored: "And we're back — we're so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," the account tweeted, adding a red heart emoji.

What the hell happens when Twitter AND YouTube go out at the same time? Global social implosion, no doubt.