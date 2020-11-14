Dolly Parton goes undercover on the internet to answer questions about herself

Rusty Blazenhoff

GQ invited Dolly Parton to take part in their "Actually Me" segment. It's where famous folks answer fan questions but not from their own verified accounts. The legendary singer-songwriter responded to fan comments on Reddit, Twitter, Instagram and Wikipedia via a newly made account. It's good fun.

Dolly has a new album for the holidays. A Holly Dolly Christmas features collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Buble, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson and more. A TV special of the same name airs December 6 on CBS. There's no stopping this 74-year-old!