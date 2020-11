Mark Everett, aka Eels, has released his 13th studio album, Earth to Dora. The video for the first single, "Are We Alright Again," features Eels fan Jon Hamm blissfully listening to the record on headphones while his upscale house behind him, filled with Eels memorabilia and other objets d'art, is stripped clean by thieves.

The album was released days before Halloween and this animated video for "Anything for Boo" was uploaded to Eels YouTube page.

