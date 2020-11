Art&Graft created this charming "investor's video" for a post-apocalyptic zoo made of synthesized creatures from human DNA, extinct animal DNA, and animation. If you missed the play on words in the park's name, the zoo's owners use mocap, or motion capture animation techniques, to recreate the delightful creatures.

The have some nice behind the scenes info on their site.

Image: Vimeo / Art&Graft