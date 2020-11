The Hampshire Constabulary in England says that it has received "many complaints" about a man in Gosport who drives around in the early hours yelling "wakey wakey" at the town's mostly-sleeping residents. The man has been given a talking to, say the police.

The red Nissan Navara driver was also seen turning off his lights and shouting "you can't call the police because you can't see us".

The force said: "How wrong he was."