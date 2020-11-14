Trump bullied his way into that "Home Alone 2" cameo, says film's director

To the surprise of absolutely no one, pre-presidential Donald Trump bullied his way into that Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) cameo role, according to the movie's director Chris Columbus.

Insider:

"We wanted to shoot in the lobby," Columbus recalled. "We couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage."

Everyone involved with the movie thought they would simply pay Trump a fee, as is usually the norm when shooting at a specific location, and everything would be square. But Trump wanted more.

"We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,'" Columbus said. "So we agreed to put him in the movie."…

"People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen," Columbus said. "So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."