Germany's new COVID-19 spot is very clever and funny, stay-at-home couch potatoes are national heroes

Absolutely amazing coronavirus 'stay at home' spot from the German government, above.

You might not think of humor as an effective way to drive home the message that staying at home helps slow the spread of COVID-19. But that's what's most amazing about this public service spot from the German government, which urges citizens to stay at home as the coronavirus second wave sweeps over Germany — and the rest of the world.

"I had just turned 22 and was studying engineering when the second wave hit," an elderly man wearing glasses recalls an interview that takes place at some point in the future.

"Suddenly the fate of this country lay in our hands," he explains. "So we mustered all our courage and did what was expected of us, the only right thing. We did nothing."

"Days and nights we stayed on our backsides at home and fought against the spread of the coronavirus," he says.

"Our couch was the front line and our patience was our weapon."

