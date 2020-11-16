This footage purports to show Spanish coastguards pursuing smugglers on the high seas—as taken by the smugglers themselves. It's only about a minute long and is posted on a ganker's channel, so who knows if it's that. But at least someone's having fun!
Exciting footage of "smugglers" chased on the high seas
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- boats
- footage
- Nobody expects the Spanish inquisition
- smugglers
Waterlogged bridge collapses live on air
In this footage, a waterlogged bridge collapses on-air during a news report. "I am SO #thankful me and my @FOX46News#photojournalist, @JonMonteFOX46 are okay," wrote reporter Amber Roberts on Twitter after the incident. "I'm sending #prayers up to the people of #Alexander#County impacted by today's #flooding." Wild post-traumatic hashtagging there! READ THE REST
Video: enraged Trump supporter threatens, spits at teen
A teenager in Florida got into an argument with a belligerent Trump supporter and filmed his appalling behavior. The man exited his truck to get in her face, threatened to hurt her, repeatedly tried to provoke her into touching him, and finally spat at her after returning to his vehicle. The teen kept her calm… READ THE REST
McDonalds refused to turn over footage of attack on elderly woman, then lost it
Last week, a judge in Florida ruled that McDonald's must turn over surveillance footage of an attack on an elderly woman at a Hialeah restaurant, reports the local ABC News affiliate. But it seems that the tape has been disposed of, the culmination of a seven-month legal battle by McDonald's that ensures it never sees… READ THE REST
The DeliverySafe is the ultimate foil for porch pirates and it could save your holidays
With everyone stuck in COVID quarantine for much of the year, online sales for Amazon and other retailers have gone through the roof. That means more and more packages coming right to your door, to the sheer delight of a more loathsome brand of COVID opportunist: the porch pirate. Thieves taking off with delivered packages… READ THE REST
Become a machine learning aficionado with this training bundle
In the past few days, the U.S. Air Force rolled out new tools fueled by machine learning to help stem the spread of misinformation about COVID. Additionally, the Library of Congress has launched a project on how to use machine learning to better cross-reference all 170 million items in its overflowing archives. Every day, we… READ THE REST
This portable USB charger can get an Apple Watch back to full power on the go
The Apple Watch is a great addition to any tech arsenal–until it runs out of juice, that is. Then, you have to go about the process of recharging. Of course, the Apple Watch only recharges via wireless charging, meaning it can sometimes end up being pretty inconvenient to power up, especially if you're out and… READ THE REST