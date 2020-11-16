Hiding hot dog frustrates dogs playing whack-a-mole

This Shiba Inu doggo and their friends have a fun time with a hiding hot dog in the video above, captured November 14, 2020 in Hilliard, Ohio.

"Fizzgig is a very vocal Shiba who only made it about two minutes playing with the whack-a-mole game we made for our dogs before yelling at all of us about his frustrations. Mainly at his brother, Titan, the Weimaraner in the background who was clearly confused about why he was getting yelled at. All-in-all it was a happy ending, after he got upset we calmed everyone down and they all got some hot dog."

[Video Link]