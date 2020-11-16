Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump violated COVID-19 policies at their kids' private school

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have pulled their three kids out of school after school administrators and parents both complained about violations of the school's COVID-19 guidelines, according to CNN.

The chief worry was Trump and Kushner worked in and among an environment where cases of the highly contagious virus were rampant, and where wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance were not regulated. Parents also complained that three days after the Barrett event, Trump attended her father's first presidential debate with now President-elect Joe Biden and, along with the rest of the adult Trump family members, did not wear a mask. The youngest Kushner child was at that time attending school in person, and the two older children were learning in person once a week, the same source with knowledge of the events said. The head of the school and other administrators attempted to remedy the situation with Kushner and Trump by reminding them of the handbook guidelines, said the longtime parent. The school's nurse sent a note to families reiterating the agreed-upon policy that any parent or child who may have been exposed to coronavirus must be tested and enter a voluntary quarantine for 14 days, out of an abundance of caution. Trump and Kushner did not quarantine for two weeks after the Barrett event, nor did they do so post-debate, and they did not quarantine following the positive Covid diagnoses of the President and first lady Melania Trump in early October. By October 11, Ivanka Trump was back on the campaign trail, that week visiting Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Parents at the school were understandably concerned about their own children being potential exposed to COVID-19, thanks to Jared and Ivanka's negligence. School administrators reportedly tried to address the situation in private, reminding Kushner and Trump about the school policies that they'd agreed to. They ultimately made the decision to pull their kids out, rather than comply.

Naturally, a White House spokesperson interpreted this as "unnamed sources attacking a family's decision about what is best for their kids in the middle of a pandemic."

I have a lot of school administrators and teachers in my family; in fact, my brother-in-law was exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom just last week. It's frankly cruel and disgusting (though hardly surprising) that Jared and Ivanka would consider themselves above the rules, and so flagrantly endanger the lives of students and faculty alike.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's children withdrawn from school after administrators raised concerns about adherence to Covid precautions [Kate Bennett / CNN]

