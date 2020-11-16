New "soundbeaming" technology claims it can broadcast music to your brain without headphones

Stereogum explains this eerily dystopian sci-fi device from Noveto Systems:

SoundBeamer 1.0. Developed by Noveto Systems, the product reportedly creates a personal sound bubble that allows you to hear 3D audio while continuing to observe other sounds in the space. According to Noveto, the product's sensing module locates and tracks your ear position, creating sound pockets in your ears by sending ultrasonic sound waves. You can program the bubble to move with you or stay in one place. The sound is available in stereo or 360-degree spatial 3D mode.

It's apparently difficult to explain this magical technology beyond, "Idunno man it literally just zaps your brain with soundwaves that no one else can hear," because, as Noveto CEO Christophe Ramstein told AP: "The brain doesn't understand what it doesn't know."

The company expects to release a "smaller, sexier" version of the SoundBeamer in time for Christmas 2021, by which point the technology would almost certainly have been exploited as a weapon for psychological warfare by defense and intelligence industries across the globe.

