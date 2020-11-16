Sex ed teacher explains how to tell someone to wear a mask (like you should tell someone to wear a condom)

Sex educator Kim Cavill explains how the same techniques she teaches to encourage the wearing of condoms can be applied to encourage the wearing of masks. A few examples from her Twitter:
(via Kottke)
GIF: Tenor
