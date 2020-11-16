Above is "The Expected One," painted by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller c. 1860. While Gerald Weinpolter, CEO of the art agency austrian-paintings.at, insisted to Vice that the painting depicts a woman "off to church holding a little prayer book in her hands," we all know she's actually a time traveler playing with her iPhone 12.
Painting from 1860 depicts a time traveler using her iPhone
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- paintings
- Time Travel
Watch Alex Winters' and Keanu Reeves' original audition tape for BILL & TED
Maybe the next next Bill & Ted movie can have Evil Robot Bill & Ted go back in time across dimensions to try and stop these two auditioning for the movie in the first place (then our Bill & Ted obviously have to go back and stop them, and then the robots end up performing… READ THE REST
Netflix is reportedly experimenting with allowing viewers to control time
The Verge reports: Netflix is letting people choose the speed at which they want to watch something on their phone or tablet with new playback controls. Netflix will allow anyone on an Android mobile device to stream at either 0.5x or 0.75x speeds for slowed-down viewing and 1.25x or 1.5x speeds for faster watching. Those… READ THE REST
Why everyone's talking about the new PALM SPRINGS movie
Back in January, the new movie Palm Springs broke a record for the highest sale at the Sundance Film Festival — by exactly 69 cents. We should have seen that as an omen. The movie began streaming on Hulu this past Friday, July 10th, and in less than a week, it has an 84% on… READ THE REST
The DeliverySafe is the ultimate foil for porch pirates and it could save your holidays
With everyone stuck in COVID quarantine for much of the year, online sales for Amazon and other retailers have gone through the roof. That means more and more packages coming right to your door, to the sheer delight of a more loathsome brand of COVID opportunist: the porch pirate. Thieves taking off with delivered packages… READ THE REST
Become a machine learning aficionado with this training bundle
In the past few days, the U.S. Air Force rolled out new tools fueled by machine learning to help stem the spread of misinformation about COVID. Additionally, the Library of Congress has launched a project on how to use machine learning to better cross-reference all 170 million items in its overflowing archives. Every day, we… READ THE REST
This portable USB charger can get an Apple Watch back to full power on the go
The Apple Watch is a great addition to any tech arsenal–until it runs out of juice, that is. Then, you have to go about the process of recharging. Of course, the Apple Watch only recharges via wireless charging, meaning it can sometimes end up being pretty inconvenient to power up, especially if you're out and… READ THE REST