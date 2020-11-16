Painting from 1860 depicts a time traveler using her iPhone

David Pescovitz

Above is "The Expected One," painted by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller c. 1860. While Gerald Weinpolter, CEO of the art agency austrian-paintings.at, insisted to Vice that the painting depicts a woman "off to church holding a little prayer book in her hands," we all know she's actually a time traveler playing with her iPhone 12.