Excerpt from Michel Rabagliati's Paul at Home

A few weeks ago Drawn & Quarterly sent me a PDF of the new graphic novel, Paul at Home, by Michel Rabagliati. It was released today. Presented in black and white with excellent grayscale shading (similar to the style of Palookaville by Seth), Paul at Home tells the story of Paul, an everyday person who lives an everyday life in Montreal. No superheroes, no thrills, no capers. Just trips to the supermarket, visits to mother, childhood summer vacations in Wildwood, putting up with crotchety neighbors. Paul is kind of like a French Canadian Harvey Pekar, and I loved every mundane, masterfully executed page.

