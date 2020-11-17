Get more 20 wireless earbuds and headphones at Pre-Black Friday prices

Shopping for quality audio earbuds and headphones on a budget is frustrating, to say the least. With so many brands and models out there, it's tough to know which ones are worth your time and money.

So before the holiday hype gets put into overdrive, we pulled together a few dozen quality wireless earbuds and headphones options

Under $50

Compatible with both Apple or Android phones, these earphones feature error correction for a crisper, clearer sound. While it's ready to serve up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, you can boost that total up to 30 hours with the accompanying charging box.

One of the smallest and most lightweight earphones around, the ZX10s feature cutting-edge Bluetooth technology paired with quality precision craftsmanship. They're also ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in and around your ear during all your workouts, whether you're at the gym or just running through your daily routine.

These wire-free earbuds bring a lightweight, secure fit with rich stereo sound, serving up deep bass and crisp highs. While you can go hands-free with the built-in mic and get full support from voice assistants like Siri, Google Now, and Alexa, you can also make sure they always stay nearby the included neck strap.

The X5.0 features signal enhancement technology, which maximizes the Bluetooth connection between your phone and the headphones for optimal listening, whether it's music or a phone call. With IPX5 waterproofing protection, you can also listen for up to 36 hours with the charging case.

Under $100

With ergonomic ear hooks to keep everything in place through intense workouts, these earbuds are absolutely essential. And, with a range of up to 32 feet, you don't even have to have your phone on you to enjoy your music.

A 2020 CES Innovation Awards honoree, the Freedom+ definitely impresses with impeccable audio, a noise-canceling mic, intuitive touch controls, and up to 25 hours of playtime with the case. It even comes with its own charging pad to feed power to the case wirelessly for pure music freedom.

Designed with serious functionality at the top of the list, these Hyphen buds come with automatic pairing features, noise-isolating ergonomic tips, waterproofing, advanced touch controls, and more, all in an ultra-fit shape design that ensures they'll be comfortable in your ears for hours.

While the 8.2mm neodymium drivers bring premium sound, the Syver earbuds' real added value is its cool charging case. That's because it's actually a speaker, also Bluetooth-enabled to easily pair up with your device. So, you can keep all the music for yourself or share it– this combo gives you all the options.

Award-winning sound engineering, loud noise protection, Bluetooth connectivity, and long battery-life are great selling points, but when you drop a Decibullz earpiece in hot water, the pliable earbud on this Kickstarter-funded powerhouse can then be molded perfectly to fit your ear. And, the custom molding can be done over and over if you need to readjust your fit.

CNET says these headphones from 1More "sound excellent." That's due to the 7mm dynamic drivers reproducing crystal-clear sound, the Qualcomm aptX audio technology, and an AAC hi-res transmission for the best possible Bluetooth connection and audio quality.

With an innovative ergonomic design, intelligent pairing, noise cancellation, and rock-solid high-fidelity sound, the Vibe packs a lot of technology into their tiny frames. On top of that, All for Greatness called them "the most comfortable wireless earphone we've tested so far."

Coby

Choose your style–either go with the sleek earbud design of the Coby classic model, or the earhooks for increased stability in the Coby Sport version. Either way, both offer no cords to hold them back. They each also feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a range of up to 33 feet with automatic pairing, Siri and Google assistant compatibility, and up to 15 hours of total playback time with their portable charging cases.

Again, CoolPods are able to jam a lot of extra functionality into all of their earbud varieties. It's really about which style works best in your life to enjoy the stable wireless connection and enhanced sound quality. The traditional in-ear buds come in three fun colors (including blue and pink), while the sport version has removable earhooks to go along with their blue and ash rose color schemes. Then, there's the Prizm, with its cool geometric design aesthetic that makes it look like you're wearing something vibrant and stylish.

Treblab

You'll get killer clear, True-HD sound and deep bass as these tiny wireless earbuds deliver an impeccable audio experience, protected by noise-canceling technology. This set was made for sports and fitness users, including IPX6 waterproof protection and single-button control for switching tracks, adjusting volume, or asking Siri a question. And, with 30 hours of total battery life with its case, they'll definitely outlast your workout.

The X3 Pro plays clear sound and deep bass from its 11mm drivers that will offer premium listening, all while the cVc 8.0 built-in mic enables voice activation, voice assistant compatibility, and a high-quality phone call. The buds will also last up to 9 hours on a single charge, with another four power-ups left in its charging case, for a total of 45 hours.

Backed with an impressive 4.3 out of 5-star rating among Amazon shoppers, the X5 have expandable silicone tips that cut down on outside noise, which makes it easier to enjoy the crisp, stereo quality sound from these advanced 8.2mm drivers.

EarFun

PCMag says "there's very little to complain about here" with both of EarFun's high-end models. Both come with an IPX7 waterproof rating, and their innovative SweatShield technology, so you can use it perfectly, even doing strenuous activities. Plus, it's got an ultra-comfortable fit. The Air also comes with wireless charging capabilities and slightly better battery life (30 hours vs. 35 hours), but either way, shoppers win out.

Brio

Rich, powerful, balanced audio is the hallmark of both of these Brio SkyBorn models. In addition to their killer sound and perfect fit, you're doing your part to help save the planet as well, since both models are made of 100% recycled plastic. But, where these buds really shine is with superior battery life. The S4 brings a powerful 50 hours of on-the-go listening, while the S7 boasts a whopping 100 total hours between charges.

HyperSonic

Created by a pair of engineers behind the original success of Beats by Dr. Dre, these headphones offer extended range without the dropouts you find in other audiowear. Meanwhile, these buds also feature LinearFlux's exclusive Immersive Sound Engine, which connects the unit wirelessly to all the popular streaming music services. And, both models also come with a Qi-compatible wireless charging case for extending listening sessions.

