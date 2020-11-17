Impressive highlights from a pro disc golfer

Simon Lizotte is a German disc golfer who has made some amazing shots in the past year, as evidenced by this highlight reel.
He also showed he's pretty good with cheap equipment.
Image: YouTube / Absolute Disc Golf
