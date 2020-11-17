Masks to match your socks

Even though this is an ad, the Ghanian Coffin Dancers have the same message as always:

Wear a mask… or dance with us!

They have teamed up with Afrisocks to promote mask wearing, specifically masks that match your cool socks! They feature patterns named after Ghanian slang terms.

Boga: A Ghanian living abroad.

Dumsor: A persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outage.

Tro-tro: Privately owned minibus taxis.

No Wahala: No trouble.

[via Digg]