Masks to match your socks

Even though this is an ad, the Ghanian Coffin Dancers have the same message as always:
Wear a mask… or dance with us!
They have teamed up with Afrisocks to promote mask wearing, specifically masks that match your cool socks! They feature patterns named after Ghanian slang terms.
Boga: A Ghanian living abroad.
Dumsor: A persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outage.
Tro-tro: Privately owned minibus taxis.
No Wahala: No trouble.
You can order the masks, or matching masks and socks, at Afrisocks.
[via Digg]