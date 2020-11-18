Competitive double dutch has gone global

Fly Diggerz show what a modern Double Dutch competition routine looks like. Below is some more traditional competitive jumping at Lincoln Center in New York.
Bonus video: Double Dutch crip walk:
Image: YouTube / Double Dutch TV
