Dr. Martens planning for IPO in 2021

Iconic punk, skinhead, and mall punk shoemaker Dr. Martens is planning for an IPO in early 2021. Oi? From Hypebeast:

Permira, which acquired the company for around £300 million GBP (approximately. $398 million USD) in 2013, has appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to act as global coordinators on the float.

Permira purchased the company from the Griggs family, who had owned the company since it was licensed in the U.K. in the late 1950s. The last full financial year depicts a positive outlook for Dr. Martens, with underlying earnings doubling to the end of March.