Jetpacker dies in training accident

Vince Reffet (previously at BB) died Tuesday in Dubai in what was described as an accident during training.

It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of Jetman Pilot, Vincent (Vince) Reffet, who died this morning, 17 November during training in Dubai. Vince was a talented athlete, and a much-loved and respected member of our team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and worked with him.We are working closely with all relevant authorities and ask that you please keep Vince's family in your thoughts and prayers.

Reffet, working in Dubai, was the first to fly a jetpack that transitions to high-altitude flight.