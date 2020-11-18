Randy Rainbow protects snowflake Trump

The Stephen Sondheim song "Getting Married Today" from the 1970 musical Company is notorious for its difficulty. That did not deter Randy Rainbow from using it to illustrate the lengths Donald Trump's inner and outer circles will go to protect his feelings over having to confront the election results. To be honest, it's more that they are protecting themselves from his wrath. He calls this parody "Don't Tell Donald He's Not Re-Elected Today."

Bonus: Check out Madeline Kahn singing the original lyrics.