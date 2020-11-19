Free online event 11/20/20: Hollywood's New Anime Gold Rush

Registration is open now for Japan House LA's online event, Hollywood's New Anime Gold Rush.

Join us for a discussion on Hollywood's New Anime Gold Rush with John Ledford, founder and CEO of Sentai Filmworks, and Maki Terashima-Furuta, the president of Production I.G. USA and Jason DeMarco, Senior Vice President/Creative Director, Adult Swim/Cartoon Network On-Air. This session will be moderated by author Roland Kelts, the Tokyo-based journalist and scholar known for his bestselling book, "Japanamerica: How Japanese Pop Culture has Invaded the US."

Japanese anime is the only non-English-language global IP that has produced several of the world's top-grossing franchises and a long list of Hollywood adaptations. Anime is now transforming and being transformed by the worldwide growth of streaming media, which has seen massive expansion during the pandemic. In Japan, the recent record-breaking smash-hit anime movie, "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train," has shaken the global box office, earning $200M domestically in just 24 days. In Hollywood, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open with its first exhibition dedicated to a Japanese artist: maestro Hayao Miyazaki.

What is so special about anime? The panel will discuss the value and charm of anime not only as a form of entertainment but also as a form of culture that appeals to both adults and children in Japan, Hollywood and the world.