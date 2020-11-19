Jewellery made from teeth

Celebrate the life of your beloved dead by having their teeth turned into charming and beautiful items of jewellery! While it doesn't appear to be an actual product or service—it's a set of viral photos whizzing around Facebook without links to anything or anyone who will take money to do this—it's not as if anyone is stopping you from being inspired. (Etsy, however, does have a number of sellers offering acrylic teeth set in jewellery)