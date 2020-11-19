The hotly-anticipated, and delayed, Wonder Woman 1984 will finally premiere next month on Christmas Day. A sign of an industry in transition, the movie will be simultaneously released in cinemas and on HBO Max, at no additional cost on top of the monthly subscription fee.
New trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, coming to the little screen next month
