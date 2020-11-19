Ride out the end of the world in Prince's tour bus

You could go with a Mad Max aesthetic. Instead, why not ride out the end of the world in the very same bus that once transported Prince and the Revolution on 1984's Purple Rain tour? The 1983 Eagle Model 10 Motorcoach has mostly been in storage since the '80s and will be available for auction December 3rd – 5th. Bid well and you could soon be sitting in the very same seat that once held the most regal butt cheeks in Minneapolis music history.

Prince's Custom Purple Rain Tour Bus Could Be Your Next Motorhome