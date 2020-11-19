The U.S. Air Force chose these 6 candidate locations to host the U.S. Space Command headquarters

As command transitions from the Trump administration to the incoming Biden administration, the U.S. Air Force today announced the final six candidate locations to host the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
They include —
• Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico
• Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska
• Patrick Air Force Base, Florida
• Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado
• Port San Antonio, Texas
• Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama.
[PHOTO: Gen. Jay Raymond, chief of space operations, debuts the Space Force uniform. IMAGE U.S. Space Force]
[First reported by Militarydotcom reporter Oriana Pawlyk]