There will 23,000 new eligible voters for Georgia's January run-off election

Georgia is one of the few states that actually requires candidates to win a majority of popular votes in order to win an election. If no one breaks that 50 percent ceiling, then the top two vote-getters are pitted against each other in a runoff election to decide the ultimate winner.

That's what happened in this year's Georgia Senatorial race — for both seats — which means there will be a special election on January 5, 2021 that will not only determine the fate of Georgia, but also the balance of majority power in the Senate. Incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will be facing off against respective Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Voter registration for the November elections in Georgia was on October 5. But for these special elections, the cutoff date is December 7, and anyone can register as long as they'll turn 18 by the January 5 election date. Which means 23,000 more teenagers who couldn't vote in the November election could potentially register and vote in the run-offs.

And that could make a huge difference.

Looking at the county map in the #GASen special. Loeffler has a problem in south Georgia. pic.twitter.com/0sYI9YWU8d — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) November 9, 2020

Really is fascinating how polarized Georgia has become. You can hardly spot a difference between the 2018 gov race (left) and the 2020 prez race (right) pic.twitter.com/niReauZs2J — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) November 8, 2020

Related: earlier this year, the Georgia GOP was caught in some epically unethical voter suppression.

If this sounds stressful but also monumental, I'd advise you check out Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Georgia for more information.

Image: Kerri Battles for LBJ School / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)