These courses show you how to take the reins as a qualified project or product manager

Even with all of our admiration and respect for innovators and trailblazers, the business world often follows a 'monkey-see, monkey-do' mentality. If one company finds success with a certain product or methodology, many take notice and then adopt those measures to their own operations.

That's why when companies like IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Cisco, and Apple achieved positive results incorporating the Agile method into their product and decision-making processes, it quickly became the world's leading project management approach for creating software and more.

An experienced Agile management expert can easily command a six-figure paycheck, so if that's a salary range you'd like to achieve, the training in The 2021 Project and Product Manager Essentials Bundle can get you on the right track to reach that level.

With over nine courses, learners get a 360-degree view of how to lead projects and develop products using the Agile system, minimizing bad outcomes and maximizing opportunities for success.

The Project Management Foundation Course serves as an overview of the entire field, helping students quickly earn an understanding of Agile principles and how they work. These fundamentals include key concepts and tools, the difference between projects, programs, and portfolios, the most common cost categories, scheduling best practices, and even how to be more confident that you're making the right decisions in executing projects.

Meanwhile, other courses dig into various ways of putting Agile processes in motion with everything from how you develop roles for project personnel and determine risk areas, to how User Stories can help push a project forward successfully.

No project methodology works with the right tools, so this package also includes courses that offer experience working with the elements that make Agile projects and product creation happen. Once you're finished with these courses, you'll understand how to use Kanban boards, as well as how tracking software like Jira and Trello can guide your work toward milestones, while making sure nothing is overlooked.

Finally, the Scrum Master Training: Case Studies and Confessions course offers hands-on examples of Agile Scrum in action. Through real case studies, students learn how to improve their Agile Scrum practices, feel confident implementing Scrum improvements, and use Agile Scrum to deliver complex projects without paying thousands for training.

You can launch a new career as a certified project manager with the training in this nearly $1,800 collection, now on sale for just $39.99.

