Trump campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis says the Trump campaign's legal team, which no longer includes any major law firms, but does include America's hairdripping mayor Rudy Giuliani, "is an elite strike force team."

Jenna Ellis: "This is an elite strike force team on behalf of the president and the campaign to make sure that our constitution is protected."

Can you lose your law license for making statements like that? Asking for America.

"This is an elite strike force team on behalf of the president and the campaign to make sure that our constitution is protected." pic.twitter.com/wxUTWlj4NA — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 19, 2020

Jenna Ellis should lose her law license for saying this with a straight face.



Batshit crazy…pic.twitter.com/R4cyrtNjto — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020