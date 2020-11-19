Watch an AI-recolorized version of the 50s sci-fi classic "Teenagers From Outer Space"

DeOldify is an OpenSource AI tool that can apply color to black-and-white photos and videos, using Deep Learning parameters.

So naturally, programmer and SysAdmin Andrew Roach has been using it to mess around with old sci-fi films and TV shows. His latest "edit," as it were, is a full-length DeOldify recoloring of the Teenagers From Outer Space, which you can watch on archive.org. Here's the plot synopsis:

A young alien (David Love) falls for a pretty teenage Earth girl (Dawn Anderson) and they team up to try to stop the plans of his invading cohorts, who intend to use Earth as a food-breeding ground for giant lobsters from their planet. The invaders, who arrive in a flying saucer, carry deadly ray guns that turn Earth-people into skeletons.

The original version of the film was also featured in Season 4 of Mystery Science Theatre 3000. But the DeOldify'd version is pretty impressive!

Teenagers From Outer Space (De-Oldify'd)