Water fountain and all of the animals

As if Walt Disney thawed himself out and scripted the scene by his own pen, a bevy of wild animals come to take drinks from this water fountain.
Two truths: Disney was cremated. These animals are cute, even the snake.
New Kim is a 2-year-old homing pigeon that just sold for $1.9 million. The anonymous new owner of New Kim is the same person who last year paid $1.48 million for Armando, another champion pigeon. From the New York Times: In the sport, which dates back to at least the 1800s, homing pigeons are acclimated… READ THE REST
A new research paper from the Department of Zoology at the University of Oxford examines the potential impacts of climate change on great tits: We apply structured population models to a well‐characterised great tit‐caterpillar model system and identify thresholds of temporal asynchrony, beyond which the predator population will rapidly go extinct. Our model suggests that… READ THE REST
Thought this was interesting: In May, scientists studied the soundscapes and songs of the white-crowned sparrow, comparing it to data from May 2016. They discovered that these songbirds have changed their "tune." SFGate: Throughout the shutdown San Franciscans reported an unusual amount of birdsong ringing through the city streets, and a scientific study has now… READ THE REST
