This driver was so close to parking their car on a sloped driveway, but snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
Driver spectaculary fails to park car
Formerly 11foot8 bridge devours RV's air conditioning units
Though raised 8 inches last year, the 11foot8 bridge is still eating trucks. In the 158th incident filmed at the legendary underpass, it gobbles up the protruding AC units of a large recreational vehicle. READ THE REST
Waterlogged bridge collapses live on air
In this footage, a waterlogged bridge collapses on-air during a news report. "I am SO #thankful me and my @FOX46News#photojournalist, @JonMonteFOX46 are okay," wrote reporter Amber Roberts on Twitter after the incident. "I'm sending #prayers up to the people of #Alexander#County impacted by today's #flooding." Wild post-traumatic hashtagging there! READ THE REST
Oopsie! Facebook's Instagram is telling users the election is tomorrow
Instagram, the social media platform owned by Facebook, is telling some users today that the election is tomorrow [Bloomberg News]. The election is today. Facebook Inc.'s Instagram said some users may still be seeing a notice saying Election Day is tomorrow, not today. The company said it's a technical issue having to do with caching,… READ THE REST
