This guy is not taking the bullshit at the cubical farm any more.
Gentleman builds very large Nerf launcher
Adam Savage brings the mayhem with a 1,000-shot Nerf gun mod
You know what's better than a Nerf blaster that can whip out 100 rounds of fun in rapid succession? One that can handle 1,000 rounds! In his latest One Day Build for Tested, Adam Savage shows you how to build the Nerf gun of the Apocalypse. With the right tools and materials, you can do… READ THE REST
Bionic prosthetic Nerf gun for man without an arm
Maker collective Hackerloop modified a Nerf gun into a bionic prosthetic for their friend Nicolas Huchet. He fires the gun via EMG (electromyography) sensors that detect when he tenses his forearm muscles. "It all started with jokes about the fact that it was too easy for us to win over him in a nerf battle,… READ THE REST
John Wick fights re-enacted with Nerf guns
Some pretty good action sequences in this sendup of John Wick, with hot lead replaced by pliant foam projectiles. READ THE REST
