Harry Styles rocks a dress for Vogue, gets attacked by dopes

The cover of Vogue's December issue features pop star Harry Styles in a dress and, predictably, dum-dums have a problem with it. Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens felt the need to chime in on what masculinity means to them, as if their opinions on someone else's gender norms matter at all.

This is perfectly obvious. Anyone who pretends that it is not a referendum on masculinity for men to don floofy dresses is treating you as a full-on idiot. https://t.co/cioUNBh4bi — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

As predictable as the conservative offenses were, counter-tweets could be expected from people not threatened by a man in a dress, and they rained down upon Tweedle Nit and Tweedle Wit.

One of the "manliest" (barf) men I know said, "if Harry Styles in a dress scares you, it's more about you than about him"…❤️👏 my kind of "man". 🥰 https://t.co/ogn75mnSQE — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) November 18, 2020

i think you've missed the definition of what a man is. masculinity alone does not make a man — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) November 16, 2020

ben shapiro: "bring back masculinity"



ben shapiro: harry styles: pic.twitter.com/vZuxg8S1B8 — haley tucker (@tuckerhaleyy) November 16, 2020

Dear Candace,

Don't hate on Harry Styles just because he looks better in a dress than you do 😘#HarryStyles #CandaceOwens pic.twitter.com/499Kbib6Ou — Nehaᴴ 🏳‍🌈 ✨ kinda obsessed with harry✨ (@nehatpwk) November 17, 2020

Shade you had coming and shade you have received.