Harry Styles rocks a dress for Vogue, gets attacked by dopes

The cover of Vogue's December issue features pop star Harry Styles in a dress and, predictably, dum-dums have a problem with it. Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens felt the need to chime in on what masculinity means to them, as if their opinions on someone else's gender norms matter at all.
As predictable as the conservative offenses were, counter-tweets could be expected from people not threatened by a man in a dress, and they rained down upon Tweedle Nit and Tweedle Wit.
Shade you had coming and shade you have received.