This fellow is justifiably excited to see his hungry venus flytrap procure a well-deserved meal.
Man very excited about his pet venus fly trap catching prey
Green-glowing Venus flytraps reveal their memory tricks
Venus flytraps have a pretty good short-term memory for a plant. An insect has to tickle its sensory hairs twice within around 30 seconds for the carnivorous plants to close its leaves around the bug. To understand how Venus flytraps, which sadly lack brains, can "remember" when the bug first tickled them, scientists genetically engineered… READ THE REST
Will a Venus Flytrap eat jelly beans instead of flies?
The Action Lab Man ran an important experiment to determine if a Venus Flytrap will eat and digest a jelly bean. Interestingly, the Flytrap did eat it, and once started to digest the jelly bean, it slobbered on the counter, which attracted ants. READ THE REST
The Texas Triffid Ranch is a real gallery specializing in carnivorous plant life
I just learned about the Texas Triffid Ranch, which bills itself as "Dallas's Pretty Much Only Carnivorous Plant Gallery." The ranch is celebrating its 5th anniversary this August, although any events are on hold due to both social distancing guidelines, and what the owners describe as, "various reasons, mostly involving a day job and possible… READ THE REST
