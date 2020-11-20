This week on the Cool Tools podcast I interviewed Duane Swierczynski. Duane is an award-winning author of crime novels, comic books, audio dramas and other violent amusements. His story "Lush" was included in last year's Best American Mystery Stories, edited by Jonathan Lethem and Otto Penzler.
My interview with Duane Swierczynski, crime novelist
