How Old Were They Then? is one of those single-purpose websites for those moments when you're watching something on TV and really need to know how old the actor was during filming.

Or when you just want to confirm that Alan Ruck really was 30 years old when he played Cameron in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Or if you're like me when I watch old Goldie Hawn films and wonder "When am I gonna get the Goldie Hawn glow-up?" only to realize that age came and went and the answer is never.