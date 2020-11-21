Decapitated store mannequin washes up on Florida beach, horrifying onlookers

Kathleen, a volunteer doing a beach clean up for environmental nonprofit Ocean Hour in Perdido Key, FL, spotted what she thought was a decapitated corpse on the beach. The barnacle encrusted figure was convincing enough that someone in their group called 911.

When they got close enough to inspect, what might have been a headless mummy crawling up from the ocean depths to kill you, was nothing more than a store mannequin. Benign, but still pretty damn cool looking.

My best guess as to where the mannequin came from points due west across the water 161 miles. A raucous night in New Orleans, where the only real casualties might be sobriety and a department store mannequin, would be on my list of suspects.