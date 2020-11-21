Support this fundraiser for Reinvented, an excellent STEM magazine for women

I learned about Reinvented magazine when Carla was invited to be on its advisory board. It's a print magazine run by young women that provides real-life role models for women interested in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Our friends Limor Fried (founder of Adafruit) and Sherry Huss (producer of Maker Faire) have been featured in Reinvented.

Reinvented is published by a nonprofit, and this year it's hosting a fall fundraiser with the goal of donating about 4,000 copies of the magazine to girls in low-income and underserved areas.​

Want to help them meet their goal and support a great cause? Donate via this link.

Here are the details: