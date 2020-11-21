Support this fundraiser for Reinvented, an excellent STEM magazine for women

I learned about Reinvented magazine when Carla was invited to be on its advisory board. It's a print magazine run by young women that provides real-life role models for women interested in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Our friends Limor Fried (founder of Adafruit) and Sherry Huss (producer of Maker Faire) have been featured in Reinvented.
Reinvented is published by a nonprofit, and this year it's hosting a fall fundraiser with the goal of donating about 4,000 copies of the magazine to girls in low-income and underserved areas.
Want to help them meet their goal and support a great cause? Donate via this link.
Here are the details:
For every magazine bought, up to one copy is donated to girls in low-income or rural areas through Reinvented Magazine's One-for-One program. Everyone who donates over $15 to their organization will receive a free digital copy of this limited edition Maker-themed issue. If you'd like to purchase your own print copy, visit their website.
If you're looking for even more empowering content, check out their 2021 Princesses with Power Tools Calendar, which is the perfect gift for any girl interested in STEM. They can also be purchased on their website.
Issue No. 5 of Reinvented Magazine centers around the Maker Movement, which consists of a community of creative and curious people driving innovation in manufacturing, engineering, industrial design, hardware technology, and education.