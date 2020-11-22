3D printed T-Rex arms for chicken cosplay

Circle o' life? Let your chickens cosplay their dinosauric roots with these 3D-printable T-Rex/chicken arms.
You can 3D print your own T-Rex/chicken arms at this Thingiverse page.
[H/t Jay Townsend]
Image: Twitter screengrab
