If you never got to send your scream to Iceland, add this number to your contacts: 561-567-8431 — and the next time you need to scream just call, wait for the beep, scream and hang up.

Why?

To scream! You might be unhappy, terrified, frustrated, or elated. All of these are perfectly good reasons to call and record yourself screaming.

You can listen to the latest calls at justscream.baby.

According to the website this project will be active until January 21, 2021 and then it will be archived.