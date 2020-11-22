Knowable is an audio learning platform that can open up your world and is on sale for 75% off

Learning isn't just about understanding a skill like figuring out how to code or mastering a foreign language. Learning is about taking in everything happening in the world around you, listening to smart, informed sources, and letting that experience guide you to better, smarter, more informed decisions in your life.

Learning doesn't just happen in a classroom or behind a desk, either. Learning happens everywhere you have open ears and an open mind. The Knowable Audio Learning Platform understands this, serving up powerful audio courses on important self-growth topics that you can listen to anytime.

Developed by teams of experienced audio producers, researchers, writers, and technologists, these courses are like listening to the smartest audiobooks and podcasts around. Knowable partners with world-renowned experts in various fields to offer insights in hundreds of self-improvement areas to motivate you toward accomplishing your goals.

Each Knowable course includes hours of in-depth lessons, along with supplemental materials like summaries, e-textbooks, optional assignments, and bonus interviews.

For example, if you want to jumpstart a new business, the Launch a Startup course includes over 6 hours of audio lessons and other training, led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. If you want guidance on how to lead and achieve, you can get first-hand expertise from engineer, naval aviator, record-setting astronaut, and commander of the International Space Station, Scott Kelly. Or, if you just want to start eating healthy, you can listen to the example laid out by food and cooking best-selling author, Mark Bittman.

From health and wellness to personal finance to relationships to sales and marketing, coursework in Knowable brings the life experience of people who know right into your ears, so you can listen anytime you find a break in your day. Knowable is rated 4.7 out of 5 on iOS, and has been praised by TechCrunch.

A lifetime of access to the complete library of Knowable Audio Learning is usually a $249 value, but with the current deal, you can get unlimited Knowable training for just $59.99.

