Adam's favorite things of 2020 include the Oculus Quest 2, Elite Headstrap, and Cubism. I didn't know he was so into VR!
Adam Savage's favorite things of 2020
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- fun stuff
Can you solve the "scrambled box tops" puzzle?
Here's a puzzle from Martin Gardner's Mathematical Games column, which ran for many years in Scientific American. I found it in his low-priced Dover edition anthology, My Best Mathematical and Logic Puzzles. Imagine that you have three boxes, one containing two black marbles, one containing two white marbles, and the third, one black marble and… READ THE REST
Enjoy life — make the Perler bead trinkets of Link and other Zelda characters
What's more fun than playing The Legend of Zelda? Not making Perler bead art of the characters and icons in the game, that's for sure. But Perler beading is enjoyable, in a non-creative way (unless you are using it to make art without a pattern, which makes it enjoyable and creative) . If you aren't… READ THE REST
Teapot magically pours tea or milk
Tim from Grand Illusions (which sells cool cabinet-of-curiosity style stuff) demonstrates the Assassin's Teapot: This teapot comes from China, and it is a trick teapot! Inside there are two separate compartments, and depending where you place your fingers – either covering one hole or covering another hole – you can get the teapot to pour… READ THE REST
Discover why this inverted lighter raised over $300K on Kickstarter
The average lighter is about as simple an idea as you'll find anywhere. Push a button and get a flame through the top. Unfortunately, simple ideas are often confronted with challenges. One of these challenges could be trying to light something you can't reach from underneath, like a candle. With a standard lighter, that means… READ THE REST
Freedrum is a virtual drum kit that feels just like the real thing
For every kid who ever approached a parent with the earnest and eager request to start learning to play an instrument, you'll find a parent who responded with a smile and said, "Sure, honey…anything except the drums, OK?" Of course, drums are the throbbing, beating heart of any band, from rock bands to marching bands… READ THE REST
Note-taking goes digital with these reusable and resourceful Fusion notebooks
Bridging the gap between the analog and digital worlds is a lot tougher than it seems. If you write notes on a piece of paper, you carry that paper with you until you need those notes. Generally, if an image, document, or even just information is created in the analog world, somebody literally has to… READ THE REST