Amazing compilation of inline skate tricks

This relaxing and graceful supercut of recent inline skate tricks is part of the current revival of rollerskating and inline skating
And if you missed the earlier one, here's Part II:
And Part I:
Image: YouTube / VirTualxStoni
This relaxing and graceful supercut of recent inline skate tricks is part of the current revival of rollerskating and inline skating
And if you missed the earlier one, here's Part II:
And Part I:
Image: YouTube / VirTualxStoni
Simon Lizotte is a German disc golfer who has made some amazing shots in the past year, as evidenced by this highlight reel. He also showed he's pretty good with cheap equipment. Image: YouTube / Absolute Disc Golf READ THE REST
Superbloom dismantles expectations about how outdoor sports like skiing, mountain biking, rafting, and rock climbing are packaged and gendered. What is sporting without sex hormones? Today, images of the outdoors are focused on how people look, their gender, and what they are wearing while outdoors. But how we feel out there seems more important. Colors… READ THE REST
Grant Holloway is the world champion in the 110 meter hurdles. Watch the fascinating video above in which his head is digitally stabilized. From Kottke: In this view, you can clearly see how expert hurdlers don't jump their whole bodies over the hurdle (like Super Mario or something) — it's more that they just bring… READ THE REST
For every kid who ever approached a parent with the earnest and eager request to start learning to play an instrument, you'll find a parent who responded with a smile and said, "Sure, honey…anything except the drums, OK?" Of course, drums are the throbbing, beating heart of any band, from rock bands to marching bands… READ THE REST
Bridging the gap between the analog and digital worlds is a lot tougher than it seems. If you write notes on a piece of paper, you carry that paper with you until you need those notes. Generally, if an image, document, or even just information is created in the analog world, somebody literally has to… READ THE REST
Learning isn't just about understanding a skill like figuring out how to code or mastering a foreign language. Learning is about taking in everything happening in the world around you, listening to smart, informed sources, and letting that experience guide you to better, smarter, more informed decisions in your life. Learning doesn't just happen in… READ THE REST