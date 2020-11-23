Child helps mom repair a cleft lip via Play-Doh surgery



YouTuber The Breakfasteur creates Play-Doh anatomical models, then performs surgery on them with the help of her adorable child.

Bonus video: This C-section delivery of a healthy baby Spider-Man is impressive in its detail:

Our little guy just had a birthday (the big 4!), and we reminisced about the eventful, unexpected day he arrived and the flurry of amazing people involved with getting him here safely. . In our next case, a small superhero was born by Cesarean delivery (yes I know it was actually a radioactive spider🕷).

Image: YouTube / The Breakfasteur