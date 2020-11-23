Leo Moracchioli covers 'Funky Town'

Talk about moving!
Leo and his covers help me recover many a shitty morning and turn my day around.
What the world needs now is Leo Moracchioli and that bunny suit. READ THE REST
Watch Leo Moracchioli and Rob Scallon perform a genre-bending cover of French heavy metal band Gojira's "The Heaviest Matter in the Universe," banjo, straw hats, and all. (digg) READ THE REST
