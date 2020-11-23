Video curator Bret Berg has been slowly unleashing his 40+ terabyte collection of video oddities in a new Twitch series called Museum of Home Video. Produced by Jenny Nixon, who moderates their lively chatroom filled with kindred devotees of weird videos, the weekly 90-minute broadcast introduces viewers to public access kooks, forgotten talk show meltdowns, advertising kitsch, cutting room floor ephemera, and more. The hosts are adamant that this is "a variety show," so don't expect any neat and tidy themes. Do expect a pop culture assault so rich with buried treasures, you might need to take a cold shower afterwards.
Obsession is a shared virtue in the found footage series 'Museum of Home Video' on Twitch
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- found footage
- museum of home video
- twitch
- weird videos
Livestreams with nobody watching
No one is watching these streamers right now. They are at war in Call of Duty or building their blocky homes in Minecraft, and still no one is watching. You can drop in on them and be their only audience or chat if you have a Twitch account at nobody.live. READ THE REST
Watch the highlights of AOC playing "Among Us"
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) played Among Us on Twitch yesterday to encourage people to vote. More than 400,000 people turned up to watch. Tired: Reddit AMA, Wired: Twitch streams? Here's the whole stream. READ THE REST
Rodney Orpheus' pandemic oasis, Desert Island Nerds
My friend Rodney Orpheus (he of the legendary darkwave electronica band, The Cassandra Complex) has been doing a terrific weekly streaming show, called Desert Island Nerds. The premise is that we're all on our own little desert islands in isolation now, so we might as well play the Desert Island game. Each week, Rodney has… READ THE REST
Freedrum is a virtual drum kit that feels just like the real thing
For every kid who ever approached a parent with the earnest and eager request to start learning to play an instrument, you'll find a parent who responded with a smile and said, "Sure, honey…anything except the drums, OK?" Of course, drums are the throbbing, beating heart of any band, from rock bands to marching bands… READ THE REST
Note-taking goes digital with these reusable and resourceful Fusion notebooks
Bridging the gap between the analog and digital worlds is a lot tougher than it seems. If you write notes on a piece of paper, you carry that paper with you until you need those notes. Generally, if an image, document, or even just information is created in the analog world, somebody literally has to… READ THE REST
Knowable is an audio learning platform that can open up your world and is on sale for 75% off
Learning isn't just about understanding a skill like figuring out how to code or mastering a foreign language. Learning is about taking in everything happening in the world around you, listening to smart, informed sources, and letting that experience guide you to better, smarter, more informed decisions in your life. Learning doesn't just happen in… READ THE REST