Obsession is a shared virtue in the found footage series 'Museum of Home Video' on Twitch

Janelle Hessig
Video curator Bret Berg has been slowly unleashing his 40+ terabyte collection of video oddities in a new Twitch series called Museum of Home Video. Produced by Jenny Nixon, who moderates their lively chatroom filled with kindred devotees of weird videos, the weekly 90-minute broadcast introduces viewers to public access kooks, forgotten talk show meltdowns, advertising kitsch, cutting room floor ephemera, and more. The hosts are adamant that this is "a variety show," so don't expect any neat and tidy themes. Do expect a pop culture assault so rich with buried treasures, you might need to take a cold shower afterwards.