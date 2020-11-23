Oxford University Covid vaccine, cheap and easy to store, is 70-90% effective

Oxford University and AstraZeneca today announced that their Covid vaccine is 70-90% effective depending on the dosing regimen. Though less effective than Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, the Oxford vaccine is cheap, can be tranpsorted in a cooler, and a single dose can provide immunity.

Prof Andrew Pollard, the trial's lead investigator, said he was "really pleased" with the results as "it means we have a vaccine for the world". However, protection was 90% in an analysis of around 3,000 people on the trial who were given a half-sized first dose and a full-sized second dose. Prof Pollard said the finding was "intriguing" and would mean "we would have a lot more doses to distribute."

This the one that gets tossed by the thousand into truck beds and driven into the mountains.