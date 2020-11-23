Trump, after GSA: 'Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country,' formal transition to Biden will begin

• Via tweet, Trump authorizes his government to begin transition to President-elect Joe Biden's administration

• 16 days after Biden won the election, the Trump administration acknowledges that Biden won the election

Donald Trump appears to be ending his overt attempt to overthrow the results of the recent U.S. election that made Joe Biden our new President.

GSA director and Trump lickspittle Emily Murphy just ascertained for Biden, and announced that the transition will formally begin.

In a tweet that followed the GSA ascertainment letter by a matter of minutes, outgoing President Trump directs his team to cooperate on transition for President-elect Joe Biden, and Trump vows to "keep up the fight" against, more or less, America.

Trump, just now, on Twitter:

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… …fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.

Sir, this is an Arby's.

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

The dam was breaking. Trump really had no choice, and the tweet was the bare minimum he could do. https://t.co/hA8roREuzo — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) November 23, 2020