Trump "Will never concede to fake ballots & 'Dominion'"

We regret to inform you that outgoing President Donald Trump is back on his bullshit again.

Hours after the GSA notified Joe Biden the transition could now begin, and right after Trump finally acknowledged that Joe Biden won the election 16 days ago, Trump is now tweeting disinformation about "fake ballots" and "will never concede," plus there's a whole bullshit narative about Dominion voting machines and the ghost of Hugo Chavez.

So, here's the tweet:

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & "Dominion".

And here's earlier news from today on the Biden transition.